Michigan Doctor Charged for Illegally Recording Women, Children; Cops Call Allegations 'Tip of the Iceberg'

Dr. Oumair Aejaz
First Published: 11:48 AM PDT, August 22, 2024

Dr. Oumair Aejaz, 40, allegedly placed hidden cameras in changing rooms and held cameras to take videos of people while they were nude, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard at a press conference Wednesday.

A Michigan doctor has been charged with recording at least five nude adults and children with at least one as young as 2 years old, and the Oakland County sheriff and prosecutor warn there could be hundreds more victims, authorities announced Wednesday at a press conference.  

Police said they have not gone through the thousands of videos found in Aejaz's home. Bouchard said reviewed videos were taken in bathrooms, hospital rooms, changing rooms, closets, bedrooms and bathrooms over six years.

Authorities said they have obtained six computers, four cellphones and 15 external storage devices. One hard drive had 13,000 videos on it, according to authorities.

The number of Dr. Aejaz’s alleged victims could lead to possibly even more than disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar abused, according to The Detroit News.

"This is, and I can't stress this enough, so much the tip of the iceberg," Bouchard said at a press conference Wednesday. "This individual potentially is one of the worst I've ever seen. Because there's no particular category. It's not just children, it's not just women, it's not just men. ... The victimization is so broad and the perversion is so great that we're just beginning to wrap our arms around it. It's disturbing on so many levels."

Dr. Aejaz was arrested Aug. 8 and charged Aug. 13 with producing child sexually abusive activity in August 2023, five counts of using computers to commit a crime and four counts of distributing or capturing images of an unclothed person. The alleged activity ranges from 2020 to 2023, according to the charging document.

If convicted, Aejaz would face maximum penalties ranging from five years in prison for capturing images of an unclothed person to seven years for using a computer to commit a crime to 20 years in incarceration for the child sexually abusive activity charge.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Dr. Aejaz's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

It remains unknown if Dr. Aejaz has entered a plea.

He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Dr. Aejaz, who is married and the father of two young children, is an Indian citizen and has been working in the U.S. on a visa since 2011. He moved to Michigan in 2011, completed his residency at Sinai Grace and then moved to Alabama in 2018, before returning to Oakland County, CBS News reported.

Bouchard said because Dr. Aejaz has lived in multiple states, the investigation will potentially stretch across other states and countries.

Investigators say they haven't determined if these videos have been distributed.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says individuals who believe they were victims of this physician should contact investigators at OCSOSIU@oakgov.com.

