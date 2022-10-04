Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Paul Kutz, a New York father who was shot to death in a hotel lobby while visiting his son at Marist College, authorities said.

Roy Johnson, 35, was arrested at a Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie after the Sunday morning shooting, police said Monday. He was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing Kutz with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. He was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

He is being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail.

Devin Taylor, 26, was also arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly had a loaded .223-caliber rifle that had no serial number, authorities said. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, authorities said.

Both men are scheduled for court appearances on Friday. Authorities said they also found manuals and materials for building explosives, but no devices were discovered.

Kutz did not know the suspects and the shooting appeared "random," police said. Authorities did not release details on a motive or why the men were staying at the hotel.

The father was staying at the hotel while participating in a parents' weekend for Marist students, police said. His son is believed to be a sophomore at the school, according to local reports.

Kutz, a 53-year-old accountant from Long Island, was described by neighbors and friends as a devoted father and family man with three sons.

“He’s active in the community and we’ve lost a good man,” said next-door-neighbor Ken Farrell, 74, the New York Post reported. “He coaches kids in basketball. He’s a CPA, he had his own firm. Always helping out, answering any questions, trying to help people.

“He’s salt of the earth, playing ball on his lawn with his kids. Wonderful man. Great father," Farrell said. "I talked with him three or four times a week. He’d keep an eye on our house when I’m away. I’m shocked and upset. We all are.”

