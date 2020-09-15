2 Men Charged With Murder After Veteran, 27, Dies Following Missouri Bar Fight: Cops

Two Missouri men have been charged with murder after a veteran died after a bar fight in Wentzville, Missouri Saturday night, cops said.

Chaise Dunlap, a 27-year-old veteran, got into a fight with two men outside Lava Hookah Lounge at 2 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was hit with a blunt metal object during the fight and was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday morning, police said.

The two men, Devin Dodson, 24, and Deangelo Williams, 30, were taken into custody Sunday after Dunlap died. The two men have been charged with second-degree murder. Williams faces an additional charge of armed criminal action.

The two men have not yet entered a plea and are being held on bond, according to police and online court records. They will appear in court later this week for a preliminary hearing.

Police said Williams told them that Dunlap followed him to his car and yelled racial slurs at him, according to a police report obtained by Inside Edition Digital. Williams reportedly said he punched Dunlap and said he told people to get Dunlap away from him.

Once Williams got to his car, he allegedly took a car jack from his trunk and said he would use it to defend himself, according to the police report. Authorities said Williams told them he saw Dunlap and Dodson rolling on the ground fighting and that Dunlap began choking Dodson. Williams then allegedly hit Dunlap several times with the car jack, officials said.

Police told KMOV4 there is video of the attack that shows Williams hitting Dunlap with the car jack. Dunlap is then seen losing consciousness and then Williams allegedly hits him twice more, police said the video shows.

Williams allegedly told police he had numerous drinks at the bar. Officers also recovered the jack believed to have been used in the alleged assault.

RELATED STORIES

Moments After LA Deputies Were Shot in Compton Captured on Video

Roderick Walker Case: White Deputy Fired After Being Seen Punching Black Man During Traffic Stop

Attorney for AJ Freund's Estate Says Charges Against Social Workers Are 'Long Overdue'