Two men who served decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X are scheduled to have their convictions thrown out, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office reportedly said Wednesday.

The news comes after the Netflix documentary “Who Killed Malcolm X,” which aired in 2020, called into question the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, known at the time of the killing as Norman 3X Butler, and Khalil Islam, Thomas 15X Johnson. After its airing, the district attorney’s office launched a formal investigation into the case.

District Attorney Cy Vance and attorneys for the pair will move to have their convictions vacated on Thursday, according to The New York Times. The DA's office apologized for the “severity of the error," the paper also reported.

Mujahid Halim, who was released on parole in 2010, admitted to having a part in the killing but said that Aziz and Islam did not.

The Times also reported that the district attorney's office review found hat the FBI, prosecutors and NYPD withheld evidence in the case would have likely led to the acquittal of the two men. Neither the FBI or the NYPD has released a statement since the announcement.

Islam was paroled in 1987 and died in 2009. Aziz, who is still alive, was paroled in 1985.

The Innocence Project has been working with attorney David Shanies and the D.A.'s office on throwing out the convictions for the men.

Malcolm X was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom in New York.

