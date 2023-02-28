Two women from Maine were found in their car on the side of the road on Sunday after almost a week of being reported missing.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, were found alive in their vehicle by Maine Game Wardens on snowmobiles after their car got stuck and ran out of gas, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW).

The two women ended up spending the night in the car and were forced to sit through -15 degree weather with no heat, MDIFW said.

The pair had been reported missing by police on Feb. 22 after they were last heard from on Feb. 21, according to New Hampshire State Police (NHSP).

NHSP said the women were together in Pushard’s Jeep when they couldn’t find their way home. They were in contact with several police departments who tried to give them directions home, but unfortunately they couldn’t make it back and their phone was then turned off and unable to be tracked, according to NHSP.

After several days of searching by helicopter, aircraft, truck, and snowmobile, the women were finally found and underwent medical evaluation since they spent time in freezing conditions, MDIFW said.

“Angie and Kim have been found and they are safe,” said Bushell's sister, Robyn Anaya. “Thank you to Topsham Police Department, especially Chief Hagan, Exeter PD, the amazing Game Wardens and volunteers that searched tirelessly for them.”

Related Stories