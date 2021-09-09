2 New ‘Murder Hornets’ Found in Washington State Following Nest Removal Last Month
So far, sightings have been limited to a part of Washington state near the Canadian border, and officials say they’re doing their best to contain this problem.
Asian giant hornets have continued to pop up around Washington state. Two new sightings were confirmed near where the Washington State Department of Agriculture eradicated a nest last month.
Officials say they were led to the nest by a tracking device they attached to a trapped hornet about a week earlier. They also received calls from people in the area reporting sightings of hornets.
It was the first nest that was found in 2021. Officials worked swiftly to get rid of it, even with the hornets attacking them. Luckily, no humans were injured.
This invasive species, dubbed the murder hornet, was first noticed last year.
WSDA officials tracked down a nest in October and eradicated it, but they say the one they found this year was three times bigger.
The WSDA asks people to continue setting traps and reporting sightings because community cooperation is the only way to stop this problem.
Tips can be submitted online to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
