After finding a dead Asian Giant Hornet earlier in the summer, officials in Washington State have confirmed the first live sighting of the year.

“Our team is out now responding to this AGH detection,” said Karla Salp, from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This is the first live detection in Washington in 2021, also the first detection of any kind in Whatcom County.”

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a citizen spotted the so-called murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest on their property and sent in a photo.

The agency is now setting traps in the area. It is also coordinating with Canadian agencies since the sighting was just half a mile from the border.

The WSDA said it has already tagged two live hornets with tracking devices in hopes of tracking down nests and eradicating them, like they did with a nest last year.

But they say in order to do this they’re going to need help from the public. If someone sees an Asian Giant Hornet, they should take a photo and report it.

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and predatory species that can destroy entire bee colonies in record time, devastating our ecosystem and agriculture industry.

For more information on how to help stop the Asian Giant Hornet visit the Washington State Department of Agriculture website.

