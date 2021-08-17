1st Living Asian Giant ‘Murder Hornet’ of 2021 Spotted in Washington State
The Washington State Department of Agriculture says someone spotted the dangerous insect attacking a paper wasp nest on their property and sent in a photo.
After finding a dead Asian Giant Hornet earlier in the summer, officials in Washington State have confirmed the first live sighting of the year.
“Our team is out now responding to this AGH detection,” said Karla Salp, from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This is the first live detection in Washington in 2021, also the first detection of any kind in Whatcom County.”
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a citizen spotted the so-called murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest on their property and sent in a photo.
The agency is now setting traps in the area. It is also coordinating with Canadian agencies since the sighting was just half a mile from the border.
The WSDA said it has already tagged two live hornets with tracking devices in hopes of tracking down nests and eradicating them, like they did with a nest last year.
But they say in order to do this they’re going to need help from the public. If someone sees an Asian Giant Hornet, they should take a photo and report it.
Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and predatory species that can destroy entire bee colonies in record time, devastating our ecosystem and agriculture industry.
For more information on how to help stop the Asian Giant Hornet visit the Washington State Department of Agriculture website.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate ChangeInspirational
Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to SchoolInspirational
Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan RefugeesPolitics
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: CopsCrime
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom AgainCrime