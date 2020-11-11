Destruction of Huge Murder Hornets Nest in Washington State Doesn't Eliminate Threat to US, Scientists Say

The annihilation of murder hornets nest in Washington state does not eliminate the threat, scientists said this week.

When experts destroyed the first home of notorious hornets, they found 500 of them in various stages of development, including 200 queens capable of starting their own hives.

"We got there just in the nick of time,″ said Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist who leads an effort to kill the species.

That doesn't mean there aren't other homes of the mammoth insects, which can wipe out honey bee hives and deliver painful, but rarely fatal stings to humans.

Asian giant hornets are an invasive pest and the world’s largest hornet, measuring on average about two inches. It feeds on other insects, including bees, that pollinate agriculture.

The first Asian giant hornet was found a year ago in Washington, and have also been found in Canada. Spichiger said researchers don't know how the hornets got to the U.S., but the goal is to wipe them out before they can entrench and spread.

RELATED STORIES

Former Police Chief Dies After Getting Attacked by Swarms of Hornets

Army of Angry Hornets Swarm Around Exterminator as He Breaks Up Their Refrigerator-Sized Nest

What Are 'Murder Hornets' and Should We Be Scared?