2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released

Two of the 17 American and Canadian Christian missionaries that were kidnapped in Haiti last month have been released, The Associated Press reported.

No further details were given about the the release, according to the group that arranged for their mission trip to Haiti.

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released," Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement Sunday.

The 17 people, 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted in October by a gang known as 400 Mawozo, officials previously said.

The group was demanding $1 million ransom per person.

A man who identified himself as the leader of the gang posted a video on YouTube, saying that he was willing to kill hostages if the ransoms were not paid, The AP reported.

