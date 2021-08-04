Two people traveling from the U.S. to Canada were fined thousands of dollars after border patrol officials caught them using fake vaccination cards and COVID-19 test results, according to country officials.

The travelers flew into Toronto during the week of July 18 and were fined $19,720 Canadian dollars, which equates to $16,000 U.S. dollars for reportedly not complying with entry requirements, NBC News reported.

A health spokesperson told NBC News that the individuals are Canadian citizens, but would not release their identities.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that the country will continue to investigate incidents reported and "will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted."

Last month, Canadian officials announced that fully vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine, but are still required to take a COVID test prior to and after arriving at the country.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to stay at a government-approved hotel for three days after entering Canada.

Related Stories