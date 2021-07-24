A Snow Leopard at the San Diego Zoo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another animal has tested positive for COVID-19.

After San Diego Zoo staff discovered that Ramil, a 9-year-old snow leopard who lives there, suffered from a cough and runny nose, they gave the cat a COVID-19 test. After confirmation by two labs, the test came back positive, according to TMZ.

Now, zoo officials are worried about the possibility of an outbreak among all the cats.

Ramil shares an enclosure with three other cats who have now been exposed to the virus. Now, as an extra precaution, those cats are in quarantine and the public will have to stay away.

There is no word on how Ramil caught coronavirus as zookeepers must be masked if they are unvaccinated. Luckily, the feline’s symptoms continue to be mild.

Earlier this year, eight great apes at the San Diego Zoo received experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Other animals, including three orangutans and five bonobos, were also given vaccines. Ramil did not have a COVID-19 vaccine.

