Several zoos across the country will be administering new animal COVID-19 vaccines to tigers, bears and other mammals. The animal health company Zoetis donated over 11,000 doses to nearly 70 zoos and wildlife sanctuaries in an effort to learn how well the vaccine can protect the animals.

Among the zoos beginning to vaccinate include Denver Zoo, Oakland Zoo, Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Henry Vilas Zoo, which will be required to administer two doses, three weeks apart to each animal.

Head veterinarian at the Denver Zoo told CNN that these animal-designated vaccines will not "take away vaccines that would otherwise be distributed to people."

So far, the animal vaccinations at the Oakland Zoo have seen successful results post-vaccine, a spokesman said. The zoo has received enough vaccines for 50 animals and are using them on "their highest at-risk animals" including tigers, black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets.

The next batch includes primates and fruit bats.

Zoetis began tests for the experimental vaccine as the first dog was reported to have contracted the virus in Hong Kong last year, a spokeswoman for the company said.

