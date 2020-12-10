2 West Point Cadets Awarded Rhodes Scholarship

Two West Point Cadets from Texas are on the path to becoming Rhodes Scholars, having been chosen to study at Oxford University in England.

Tyrese Bender, of San Antonio, and Evan Walker, of Rowlett, were chosen because they each “found creative and bold ways to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion through their leadership and studies at West Point,” Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Dean of the Academic Board said in a statement.

Both cadets are set to graduate from United States Military Academy, also known as West Point, in 2021.

“Their achievements and this prestigious recognition are testaments to their hard work, empathy, and intellectual curiosity, and to the strength of the West Point community that supported their endeavors each step of the way,” the statement continued.

Bender is an engineering management major and a deputy brigade commander. He is also a contributor to the inaugural U.S. Corps of Cadets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy. Walker is an operations research major, the 2nd regimental commander, and a two-year captain of the Army Boxing Team.

At Oxford, Bender intends to earn a master of philosophy in sociology and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation. Walker plans to earn a master of comparative social policy with a focus on the intersection between policy and inequalities in the workplace and their influence on social inclusion and mobility for racial and gender minorities, according to a press release.

Walker told CBS News she was “in shock” after finding out she won the notable scholarship.

"To represent our families and our sports teams and the academy and the Army internationally, that's an honor and a privilege," she told the station.

It's a notable achievement as well for Bender’s mother, who served in the army for eight years herself, Bender told CBS News.

"I did it for her and for the thousands of other people that I hope to impact in the future," Bender said.

