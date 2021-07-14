Sometimes best friends aren’t just people. They can be animals, too. At least that’s the case for a 2-year-old from Freeport, Ohio. The girl has an army of chickens that follow her wherever she goes.

Humans and hens all live free-range on the Ohio farm, and they roll deep. And this little farmer is an old hand at entertaining the egg-layers.

Raising birds on home farms became quite the trend during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, Inside Edition visited with a family in Connecticut who was embracing the chicken lifestyle.

One chicken can lay 300 eggs per year over a 7-year period. If you do the math, that’s 2,100 eggs — or about 1,000 omelets.

Traci Torres is CEO of My Pet Chicken, which sells baby chicks. She said her business was clucking good. “Our sales have skyrocketed,” she revealed. “By May, we’re 500% growth, versus May last year.”

