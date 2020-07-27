Raising Backyard Chickens Is Latest Quarantine Trend

It's the latest and perhaps unlikeliest COVID-19 trend—raising chickens. Tara Cook-Litman is a mom of three from Connecticut and she bought 13 chickens when the state went into lockdown.

"It raised the question for me how I was going to feed my family," Cook-Litman told Inside Edition. "And I have gardens, but didn't have a way to give my family eggs, and I couldn't go to the supermarket. So this really showed me how important it is to become even more self-sustaining."

She showed Inside Edition how she transformed her backyard into a small chicken farm. She’s hoping they will start to lay eggs before the summer ends.

One chicken can lay 300 eggs per year. They can produce eggs for up to 7 years, for a total of 2,100 eggs over their lifespan.

Traci Torres, CEO of "My Pet Chicken," which sells chicks, says business is booming.

"Our sales have skyrocketed," Torres said. By May we were over 500% growth versus May last year."

The price of a chicken can range from $3 to $35 depending on the breed.

