2-Year-Old Virginia Girl Finds Loaded Gun at Home, Shoots Herself and Dies in Hospital, Police Say

News
Getty Stock Image of Handgun
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:19 AM PST, December 13, 2023

A 2-year-old girl is dead after finding loaded gun at home, police say.

Virginia police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who found a loaded gun inside her home and accidentally shot herself.

Officers responding to an emergency call found the injured toddler in a third-floor apartment, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was inside a residence when she obtained a loaded firearm and accidently shot herself," said a statement released by the Hampton Police Division.

The department's Major Crimes Unit is heading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting.

It was not clear how the child found the gun, or whether adults were present when she fired the weapon.

No immediate arrests have been made in the case, authorities said.

"There are no further updates at this time," a spokesman for the Hampton Police told Inside Edition Digital Wednesday in response to a request for comment.

