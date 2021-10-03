2021 Newborns May Face ‘Unprecedented’ Disasters Caused by Climate Change | Inside Edition

2021 Newborns May Face ‘Unprecedented’ Disasters Caused by Climate Change

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:05 AM PDT, October 3, 2021

The new generation will suffer through more wildfires, floods, droughts, and extreme heatwaves compared to a person born in 1960.

This is some not-great news for recent babies: a new study published in the journal Science says people born in the year 2021 will face a future of "unprecedented" weather disasters related to climate change.

"Twice as many wildfires, three times more river floods, three times more droughts, seven times more extreme heatwaves compared to a person born in 1960," Professor Wim Thierry from the University of Brussels reveals.

"It's physics, and you can't negotiate with the climate system. The only thing we can do is bring our emissions to zero. Then warming will stop." 

The study's lead author added that there's still some hope, but that time is running out. 

"Climate change is really a story of our own lives. The lives of our current children, current young generations. Acting now will reduce the burden on those generations."

That may be why so many climate activists are young, including Greta Thunberg, who recently spoke at a Youth Climate Conference in Milan.

Another student protester in London named Jack Johnson also recently voiced concerns over the failure of policies to limit greenhouse gas emissions. "Their talking and their promises aren't even enough," he said. 

Climate scientists say the world's population must keep the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees celsius to prevent more catastrophic climate events. 

If we don't, these babies may not have much to smile about in the future.

Related Stories

Climate Change Is Causing 'Shape Shifting' in Some Warm-Blooded Animals
11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change
United Kingdom’s Rathlin Island Aims to Become Carbon Neutral by End of Decade to Help Fight Climate Change
Illegal Mining Is Destroying the Amazon and Accelerating Climate ChangeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
1

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah

Crime
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
2

Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn

Crime
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
3

Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator

News
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
4

Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer

Crime
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
5

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops

Human Interest