Six panda cubs were born at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in northwest China this year, and not only are they adorable, they’re rare.

The group of six babies includes two sets of twins, all conceived through artificial insemination.

"It's rare that two sets of twins were born here, with one pigeon pair [one male, one female]. All of them are growing normally. The eldest pair are four months old, and weigh over seven kilograms,” Shen Jiena of the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center said.

But before you decide you want a panda as a pet, this panda-care worker says “not so fast!”

"The cubs are naughty. They are sometimes sleepy and do not want to nurse properly. So, they are a bit difficult to handle. When you touch them, they may scratch you, and now they are teething, so they might bite you. But it's just a gentle biting, as they just grind their teeth, which is very cute,” Wu Gang of the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center said.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the giant panda population is still at risk. There are about 1800 pandas left in the wild.

