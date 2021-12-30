2022 Will See Significant Increases in Minimum Wages, Analysis Shows

News
Fight for 15 poster Fight for 15 poster
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 11:57 AM PST, December 30, 2021

10 years after beginning the Fight for $15, jurisdictions will be increasing their minimum pay rates for hourly workers.

According to an analysis released by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), 2022 is set to break records for increases in the minimum wage across the country. 

2022 also marks the 10-year anniversary of Fight for $15, where fast-food workers pushed for increased minimum wages. 

For 21 states and 35 cities and counties, the minimum wage is increasing as of January 2022. In 33 of those areas, the lowest hourly pay rate will be $15, with some being higher. 

According to a poll done by CBS News, 71% of U.S. residents support the increase of hourly wages. Even so, 20 states have continued to keep their minimum rate at $7.25, the same it has been since the 2009 increase despite inflation. 

The tipped wage also remains at $2.13 — the same federal rate it has been since 1991. 

According to the analysis, the raise amounts will vary, ranging from a heightened $9.95/hour in Ohio and South Dakota to $18.50 for the craft store Hobby Lobby’s full-time staff. 

Some areas will make increases to their minimum rates later in 2022, resulting in 81 jurisdictions altering their minimum wage after the total 25 states and 56 municipalities have settled in.

Related Stories

Target Employees Mad About Receiving Fortune Cookies Seemingly Mocking Their Pay Raise
New Data Reveals Minimum Wage Would be $44 Per Hour if It Grew Like Wall Street Bonuses
NFL Player Earning Minimum Wage Making Sandwiches In Off Season
Woman Raises Thousands to Pay Off Students' Fees so They Can GraduateNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
1

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships

The Issue
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
2

Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie

Animals
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
3

Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop

Inspirational
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
4

A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

Animals
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
5

NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant

Offbeat