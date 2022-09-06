21-Year-Old Canadian TikTok Influencer Dies in Skydiving Accident

A Canadian college student and TikTok influencer died in a skydiving accident in Toronto in late August, according to reports.

Twenty-one-year-old Tanya Pardazi, fell to her death on Aug. 27 while conducting her first solo dive with Skydive Toronto after completing the facility’s required day of ground school, Pardazi’s childhood friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto.

In a Facebook statement that did not specifically mention Pardazi, the Skydive Toronto reported the death of a student who was 21 years old.

The skydiver "released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate," the statement said.

Skydive Toronto’s website states that students are required to complete a course to be taught “all the fundamentals required to to successfully complete your first skydive” like "equipment, how to exit the airplane, freefall body position (arch), canopy control, and emergency protocol" — before taking their first solo jump from 4,000 feet.

Pardazi was a philosophy student at the University of Toronto and Miss Canada semi-finalist, according to CTV News Toronto.

Pardazi ran a TikTok account with over 115,000 followers and more than two million likes.

"She really lived every second to the fullest,” Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto. "This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."

