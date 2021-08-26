A young father on vacation with his family was shot dead while protecting his 1-year-old son from a gunman, who randomly opened fire while they were dining at an outdoor cafe along Miami’s popular Ocean Drive on Tuesday night, according to a published report.

Tamarius Blair Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is currently being held with no bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail, according to a statement by the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD).

On Tuesday night just before 6:30 p.m., Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to an incident at 1400 block of Ocean Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel gave him first-aid, and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the release said.

Wakefield, who is from Castlerock, Colorado, was on vacation in Miami with his wife and infant son and had been eating at the La Cerverceria de Barrio, a report said.

A police report said that the young father was shot multiple times, including a shot to the head, WSVN reported.

A witness who did not want to be identified told CBS Miami that “after the shooting, he [Davis] started dancing on top of the guy [Wakefield].”

Video obtained by WSVN shows Davis dancing as screams are heard in the background. One witness said the shooter was allegedly smiling and laughing throughout the horrific crime.

Timothy Burgess told CBS Miami that before the shooting, he was sitting in an alley and saw the suspect talking to himself. He said the suspect dropped his backpack and pulled out a gun and that was when Burgess decided to leave.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, this guy’s got a gun.’ And I get over here and he’s like chasing me around the car,” Burgess said.

Davis confessed to picking two random men and told police that he was allegedly high on mushrooms and it made him feel “empowered,” Fox 13 said, citing the arrest report.

In the video, Davis is yelling, “I did it! I did it! I did it!,” WSVN reported.

The gunshots also hit another customer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the second victim.

Michael Wakefield, Dustin Wakefield’s uncle told the Miami Herald that the shooter came in waiving a gun, and saying “It’s time to die.”

“He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” his uncle said. “Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

The suspect's father, Tommy Davis, told The Associated Press that "it is possible someone gave him something." He said his son did not have any history of mental illness or criminal history.

Davis said his son had traveled to Miami Beach with some friends. “You think you know your kid but you don’t,” Davis said, the AP reported.

Family members described Wakefield as a person who loved his family, music, and volunteering.

Dustin Wakefield’s distraught mother, Lora Wakefield, told WPLG that her son will be remembered as a “worshipper” and “the best dad ever.”

Mike Wakefield, Dustin's uncle told the Herald that his nephew was the "kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad."

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help the young widow and her infant son. As of Thursday, more than $189,000 has been raised for their goal of $200,000.

Davis made his first appearance in Miami-Dade bond court on Wednesday and was ordered held in jail before trial, the Herald reported.

Related Stories