A 22-foot-long fossil skeleton of a Gorgosaurus recently sold at auction for $6.1 million to a private buyer.

Gorgosaurus which means, “fierce lizard,” is a relative of Tyrannosaurus Rex. It stood on two legs and had a pair of small arms just like its more famous cousin. It is also believed to have had feathers. They roamed the Earth 76 million years ago.

Paleontologists say movies like the “Jurassic Park” franchise have fueled so-called dinomania, leading to major sales of fossils at auction.

According to Sotheby’s, the skeleton was the first of its kind available for private ownership. It was sold to an anonymous bidder.

The massive skeleton was discovered in 2018 on private land in the Judith River Formation, in Montana's Choteau County, and has 79 bone elements, CNN reported.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said in a news release obtained by CNN.

"Excavated only a few years ago, a Gorgosaurus has never before been offered at auction, and the opportunity of sharing this dinosaur with the public for the first time is an immense pleasure and a highlight of my career."

