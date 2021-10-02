Details about a newly discovered predator that roamed the earth 70 million years ago are being revealed by paleontologists in Brazil.

This new dinosaur species has been dubbed Kurupi itaata, and researchers say it’s a carnivore that measured about 16 feet long with two strong legs and really short arms.



The first piece of Kurupi itaata’s fossil was found back in 2002. Researchers spent years excavating more of its remains in Monte Alto, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. It’s one of the richest sites in the country for prehistoric discoveries.

While many fossils have been found in the area, only the pelvis and vertebrae have been identified as belonging to this reptile. The search for more pieces of this puzzle continues.



A model of Kurupi itaata and its fossilized remains will be displayed at the Museum of Paleontology in Monte Alto. Visitors can see this old yet new species for themselves.



