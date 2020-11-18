Fossils of 2 'Dueling Dinosaurs' Donated to North Carolina Museum

A donation 67 million years in the making as the fossil remains of two “dueling dinosaurs” has been donated to a North Carolina museum to be put on display.

The fossils appear to be those of a tyrannosaurus Rex and triceratops fighting to the death and will now be donated to Raleigh’s Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, the museum said Tuesday.

Their fossils were discovered on a Montana hillside in 2006 and are entombed within the sediment where they were found.

The fossils were the subject of a court battle over who owned them after their discovery. In June, a U.S. appeals court ruled the fossils belong to the owners of the land’s surface rights, not the owners of the mineral rights.

“It is an immeasurable honor to welcome these specimens as they take up permanent residence here at the Museum,” said Jason Barron, chair of the Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. “Dueling Dinosaurs is a singular find; we are incredibly grateful to our supporters for making this a reality and allowing our visitors – in-person and virtual alike – to experience this journey with us.”

Now, they have been donated to the North Carolina museum where they say that paleontologists will study the fossils for educational purposes and research as well as the sediment they were discovered in.

RELATED STORIES

Dinosaurs Were Killed by Asteroids, Not Volcanoes, Experts Say

Giant Dinosaur Statue Goes Missing From Shopping Center

6-Foot-Long Dinosaur Thigh Bone Discovered in South of France