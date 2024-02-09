A college student is missing while hiking on California’s Mount Baldy.

Video shows experienced hiker Lifei Huang, 22, humming a tune as she set out for a hike on Mount Baldy, known for its rough terrain.

She sent the video to her boyfriend at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The video briefly captured a glimpse of her on the mountain dressed in foul weather gear for the challenging hike.

Earlier this week, three feet of snow fell on Mount Baldy. The search for the young woman had to be called off due to the risk of avalanches.

Huang’s sister believes she was prepared and that she will be found alive.

“I think she got lost when she hiked alone, but she has like everything prepared,” the college student’s sister says.

Mount Baldy, around 50 miles outside Los Angeles, is one of the deadliest peaks in the United States.

Shane Dunn and his two friends went hiking on the mountain on Sunday and had to be rescued.

“We pretty much had no idea where we were. It seemed like an alien planet,” Dunn tells Inside Edition. “Our rescuers told us that if we continued to walk in that direction, we would have fallen off a cliff.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning.

“The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow. Resources are stretched to their limits and hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods of time before help is available,” the warning stated.

More severe weather has been hampering search efforts. Three other hikers were rescued earlier this week after also going missing.