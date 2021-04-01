The family of University of North Florida graduate Andrew Baker says he is fighting for his life after he collapsed near the finish line at the Gate River Run on March 20 in Jacksonville.

The Gate River Run is an annual event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. Andrew Baker had just completed the 15k run when he "suffered multiple cardiac arrhythmias" and collapsed in front of a medical tent at the event, according to his family.

Baker was resuscitated three times while in en route to the hospital.

A GoFundMe page for the 26-year-old reads: “Andrew’s MRI scans returned with results showing a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and widespread swelling on his brain. Andrew is now in the great hands of the neuro ICU and is being taken care of by a TEAM of heroes.”

Doctors placed Baker on dialysis and a ventilator to increase his chances of recovering, his family said on the GoFundMe page. Baker’s family is facing mounting medical costs, and under the best circumstances, will require specialized care on his road to recovery.

"He is literally fighting for his life, and has shown us all the WARRIOR (we all knew) he is," Baker's family wrote on the donation page. "Andrew is fit, healthy, and leads a life of purpose daily using every ounce of energy in his body for uplifting others. To know him is to LOVE him."

On Instagram, Baker wrote that he ran his first 15k in March 2019.

"My first 15k, 1:17:26! An incredible experience and can't wait til the next one!" he wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, the online fundraising campaign for Baker had raised over $67,721 from more than 1,100 donors.

