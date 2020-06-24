GoFundMe Drive Raises $40K to Help Elderly Ice Cream Man Retire

In one day, a GoFundMe retirement account for an elderly ice cream seller, who walks the streets of Chicago with a refrigerated cart, has raised nearly $40,000. Seventy-year-old Don Rosario was the subject of a viral video after he broke down when a family bought all of his paletas, which are Mexican ice pops, on Father's Day.

Michaelangelo Mosqueda and his loved ones didn't want Rosario to have to keep working in Sunday's sweltering heat. They purchased the entire contents of his cart so he could go home and have a relaxing Father's Day.

Mosqueda posted footage of the grateful man's reaction on TikTok, where it's been viewed more than five million times.

Heartened by the interest, Mosqueda established a donation site for the man.

"The funds that we are raising will be used to help Don Rosario retire. The money raised will hopefully allow him to no longer have to work in the heat," Mosqueda wrote on the site.

"I intend to withdraw the money and personally deliver it to him. I have obtained his contact information to set a up a meeting and give him all the donations," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Breonna Taylor’s Aunt Calls Support Family Is Receiving Through GoFundMe a 'Blessing'

Mom Battling Brain Cancer Gets Bucket List Family Cruise Thanks to GoFundMe Account

Secret Recordings Prove Woman Accused in GoFundMe Scam Is Innocent, Her Lawyer Says