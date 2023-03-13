Weekend revelers were treated to a late-night show in New York City on Saturday.

That is when two members of the New York City Police Department attempted to subdue and cuff a man in the pouring rain.

Video of the incident shows the two officers struggling to subdue and cuff the very fit young man as he resists their attempts.

The crowds can be heard cheering on the young man and after he and the two officers tumble to the ground, the suspect is able to make his escape.

The suspect is now being identified as 26-year-old Shawndel Evans II.

He is a former college lacrosse player at Thiel who grew up in Connecticut.

An NYPD spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital that Evans "spoke to officers on duty, became agitated and began to hit the windows of a marked police vehicle causing damage."

Evans then "became more aggressive and struck the officers who were attempting to restrain him," causing an officer to fall and strike his head on the pavements says te spokesperson.

Those two officers were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition to be treated for their injuries says the spokesperson and police were able to apprehend Evans soon after and successfully cuff him at that time.

Evans has been charged with two counts of assault 2, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, two counts of assault 3, two counts of harassment, and 2 counts of disorderly conduct.

“It’s very clear that Mr Evans will be exonerated when this all is done, and maybe we need to look into the conduct of these police officers, in their training and how they decieded to react," said an attorney for Evans. "They should have deescalated the situation instead of escalating it with a first physical response.”

