26-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling 500 Feet in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2nd Park Death This Month

First Published: 11:42 AM PDT, July 11, 2023

A 26-year-old woman from Colorado was free-solo climbing the Blitzen Ridge when she fell roughly 500 feet and died, according to the National Park Service.

A woman died after suffering a significant fall while hiking in the Rocky Mountain National Park, one week after the death of another park goer, officials said.

The 26-year-old woman from Colorado was free-solo climbing the Blitzen Ridge with a 27-year-old partner on Sunday when she fell roughly 500 feet and died, according to the National Park Service.

Her climbing partner called park rangers who eventually were able to locate him and transport him to safety using a helicopter, authorities said.  

The next morning, rescue teams worked to recover the woman's body with the help of a helicopter, said officials. Her body was then transported to the Larimer County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death. 

Officials have not released the identity of the 26-year-old woman as they work to notify her next of kin.

This tragic death was the second in the national park in just one week.

On July 2, a 25-year-old man from Rhode Island died at the West Creek Falls in the national park, the National Park Service said

He had fallen and got pulled underwater, according to officials. His body was recovered later that evening.

The National Park Service reminded visitors of the dangers of the currents in the waterways and the areas near them. 

“Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift,” authorities said in a news release. “Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water.” 

