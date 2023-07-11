1-Year-Old Recovering From Burns After Falling Into Wisconsin Bonfire
It remains unclear how the baby fell into the fire.
A 1-year-old is recovering in a Wisconsin hospital after sustaining burns when the infant fell into a bonfire, according to reports.
Fond du Lac Police say the incident happened in the backyard of a home Saturday.
Firefighters arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday and the 1-year-old boy was first taken to Saint Agnes Hospital before being transported to a UW-Madison hospital in a flight-for-life helicopter, WBAY reported.
“He did sustain some pretty severe burns on his arms and upper body,” Fond du Lac Police Lt. Matthew Bobo told WBAY.
Police now say the boy is in critical but stable condition, WISN reported.
“We’ve been in contact with his family and continue to work with the hospital on how he’s been doing,” Lt. Bobo said.
It remains unclear how the baby fell into the fire.
The victim, the family and region where they lived have not been named.
Police also said that the investigation is still open, but there doesn't appear to be any negligent or criminal activity involved.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Marine Barracks at Camp Pendleton, Family Alleges She Was RapedNews
Ohio Cop Fatally Shoots Family Dog, Triggering Outrage Among Neighborhood and Social MediaCrime
26-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling 500 Feet in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2nd Park Death This MonthNews
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Is Not on Steroids, Credits Testosterone Replacement and Fitness for Good BodyHealth
'Poolside Karen' Apologizes After Video of Meltdown Over Party Goes Viral: 'Bad Day for All Involved'News