'Poolside Karen' Apologizes After Video of Meltdown Over Party Goes Viral: 'Bad Day for All Involved'

News
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:27 PM PDT, July 10, 2023

Jade Serie posted the 45-second video of Blair Featherman, which features Featherman yelling a group of people who are never seen on camera.

A Colorado woman is being dubbed "Poolside Karen," earning the notorious moniker after a video of her having a meltdown over a party at the pool in her apartment complex went viral on TikTok.

In the first clip, Featherman is seen yelling that the key fob used to access the pool area only allows for two people, not a "Mexican party in the pool."

She then refers to the group as "trash" and tells Serie she cannot record her, before unsuccessfully trying to take away her phone.

Serie tells Inside Edition that she and her boyfriend, who she says lives in the apartment complex, showed Fetherman their fob when they arrived that day, but she says it did not stop Featherman from hurling racist insults at the group.

Later in the video, Featherman lashes out at one man and calls him "f***ing low class slime," before then mocking a woman who claims she is wearing Hermes.

"Oh my god it's so dumb, and you're wearing it at the pool you idiot," says Featherman. "Yeah you don't even know what Hermes is."

That prompts Serie to show off what she claims are her Hermes sandals to Featherman, who according to her LinkedIn is a Feng Shui expert.

Serie posted two versions of the video, writing in one of the captions: "Justice will be served when we receive an apology." 

After Inside Edition reached out to Featherman, she responded by saying: "The video was spliced and obviously did not show the whole event that transpired. It was a bad day for all involved, and I apologize for the way I responded."

