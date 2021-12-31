Best-selling crime novelist Patricia Cornwell wants you to know she is not the woman accused of hitting and spitting on a grandfather onboard a Delta flight last week, no matter the similarity in their names.

The latter is Patricia Cornwall, a former NFL cheerleader and "Baywatch" actress who was arrested Dec. 23 by the FBI after she allegedly attacked a 69-year-old man during a COVID-19 face mask argument that was captured by cellphone video.

"No, this isn't me," the author posted on Twitter.

The writer of a hugely popular series of books featuring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta said she had been getting "rather strange calls" since the in-flight video went viral on social media last week.

Patricia Cornwall, 51, appeared in an Atlanta federal court Monday. She is accused of "assault by striking, beating, or wounding" fellow passenger Russell Miller, according to the FBI.

She has been placed on Delta's no-fly list, according to CNN and was allowed to return home to Los Angeles. As a condition of her $20,000 bail release, she is banned from using public transportation, the cable network reported.

“I did call her a Karen on more than one occasion, and my grandchildren can't believe I knew what the definition of a Karen was, so they're all giving me high props for that,” Miller told Inside Edition this week.

“My face was cut, and I had blood running down my face,” he said of the alleged attack. He had pulled down his mask because he was drinking and eating, he said.

