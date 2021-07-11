Woman Duct-Taped to American Airlines Seat After Trying to Open Plane Door During Flight | Inside Edition

Woman Duct-Taped to American Airlines Seat After Trying to Open Plane Door During Flight

By Taneasha White
First Published: 10:20 AM PDT, July 11, 2021

A woman was restrained and duct-taped to a seat during a flight by attendants after yelling and demanding to get off the flight before attempting to open the door mid-flight.

A woman was videotaped on an American Airlines flight duct-taped to an airline seat after allegedly attempting to open the airplane door during a flight.

A passenger recorded a TikTok video of the incident — that is now unavailable — sharing that the situation escalated from the cabin lights being turned on at 1:30 a.m. and flight attendants scurrying through the aisles panicking, to the rest of the passengers hearing a woman scream before being restrained by five attendants.

The flight workers used duct tape to both keep the woman in her seat and tape her mouth closed. According to TMZ and the New York Post, those working the flight let the other passengers get off the plane before the woman in crisis.

According to the New York Post, American Airlines confirmed the situation, saying that the woman assaulted and bit a flight attendant after trying to open the door, and was subsequently restrained “for the safety and security of other customers and our crew.”

The passenger that recorded the TikTok seemed to believe the woman was in the midst of an episode, which was supported by the presence of paramedics when the plane landed in Charlotte. 

According to the outlet, the woman was taken to a local hospital and while the situation is under investigation, American Airlines has placed her on a no-fly list.

