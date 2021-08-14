27 Vaccinated People on Carnival Vista Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19 | Inside Edition

27 Vaccinated People on Carnival Vista Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19

The Carnival Cruise Ship 'Carnival Vista' heads out to sea in the Miami harbor entrance known as Government Cut in Miami, Florida June 2, 2018
By Andrea Swindall
August 14, 2021

Most of the 27 people who tested positive are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.

The Belize Tourism Board has announced that 26 Carnival Vista crew members and one passenger have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All persons who have tested positive are vaccinated, most are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms,” they explain. They add that all 27 people were vaccinated.

All crew who tested positive are being isolated, and after contact tracing, no more positive cases were found.

Because of this incident, additional protocols have been put in place. They include crew wearing N95 masks, masks being worn indoors, and crew social areas are now closed. In addition, guests are now required to have a negative rapid test regardless of vaccination status.

“Our personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness also carried out an inspection of the protocols on board the Carnival Vista this morning and are satisfied that they have been able to verify that the measures put in place by the ship are meticulous and deemed highly effective,” the Belize Tourism Board said.

The Carnival Vista cruise departed from Galveston, Texas, and was headed to Belize when the outbreak happened, according to ABC News.

“We have managed the situation utilizing stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine," Carnival said in a statement. "Guests on board the July 31 and August 7 sailings were notified and kept updated, and the CDC and destination officials have been apprised.

“The CDC’s conditional sail order and our own protocols anticipate the potential for COVID on board, and our procedures are designed to manage and mitigate any situation,” they added.

