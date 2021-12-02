2nd US Case of Omicron Variant Found in Minnesota Man Who Attended NYC Anime Convention

The second case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been identified in Minnesota in a man who had recently traveled to New York City to attend an anime convention attended by 53,000 people.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the first case of the newly identified variant was confirmed in California.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22, the day after he returned home from the sold-out convention at the Javits Center in New York City.

Everyone who attended the convention was required to show proof of vaccination. The Minnesota man who tested positive was not only fully vaccinated, he also had a booster shot. He is said to have had only mild symptoms.

“It was actually really, really packed,” said Kon Yi, who was at the convention for all three days.

Yi says he hasn’t had any symptoms and doesn’t feel sick.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged everyone who was at the convention to get tested.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone knows. We have a way to contact these individuals. There is a list of individuals who attended,” Hochul said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffer said it’s “reassuring” that the Omicron cases in the U.S. have so far been only mild illnesses.

President Joe Biden announced new restrictions to slow the spread of the variant and urged everyone to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

