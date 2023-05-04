3 Maryland Teens Attack, Try to Shoot Student on School Bus

Three teens in Maryland are accused of attacking and trying to shoot a student on a school bus, according to reports.

The unnamed teens in Prince George’s County reportedly boarded a school bus and pulled a student to the back of the bus and allegedly began their attack, according to WTOP.

Martin Diggs, president of ACE-AFSCME local 2250, which represents school support staff including bus drivers, told WTOP that the driver and a bus aide were stopping to drop off their final student from Prince George’s County Alternative Middle School in Suitland when they believe three young people boarded the bus.

“One of the three assailants, they had a gun on them, and they fired the gun three times but for some reason, by the grace of the God, the gun did not fire,” Diggs told WTOP.

In a statement the Prince George Police Department said, “One of the suspects displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus. The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault. Two adults, a bus driver and bus aide, were on or near the bus at the time. They were not injured.”

No arrests have been made and while police are looking for the alleged attackers, they did release images of the suspects on Twitter.

The images show the teens donning different black hoodies and face masks.

The motive for the assault is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

A cash reward is being offered in connection to this case, police say.

A spokesperson with Prince George’s County Public Schools tells Inside Edition Digital in a statement, “We are horrified by this incident and grateful that no lives were lost. Our highest priority is keeping students, staff and families safe inside Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) classrooms, on school grounds and school buses. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners during this investigation to ensure safety for all members of the PGCPS community.”

