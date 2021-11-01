The three children who were reported missing from Shreve, Ohio, last week have been found safe with their mother and her boyfriend in California, Cleveland 19 reported.



Authorities say the California Highway Patrol pulled over a minivan Monday evening, in which they found the kids, their mom, Justina Cruz, 33, and her boyfriend, Bryan Godfrey, 33, Fox 8 reported. Cops initially said the children may have been with Godfrey after they were reported missing.



Shreve Police say the children were reported missing last Wednesday after they were last seen in the area.

The Village of Shreve posted the announcement Monday night on their Facebook page that Isabel, 11; Remington, 7; and Wyatt Cruz, 5, were found safe.



"The Cruz Family has been located and the children are safe!!!! Thank you !!!!," the post read.





Investigators say the children were missing after case workers with Wayne County Children’s Services went to their home to investigate a complaint, Fox 8 reported. Authorities feared the children and their mother were in danger, Fox 8 reported.



Authorities in Ohio are coordinating with police in California to return the children and their mother to the Buckeye State, according to the outlet.

The Shreve chief of police says he is relieved that the three children and their mother are safe, and thanked the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the California Highway Patrol for their efforts to find the family, Fox 8 reported.

A spokesperson for the U.S Marshals office said it was "great teamwork by all agencies involved," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott told 3News.

