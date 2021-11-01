3 Missing Ohio Kids Found With Mother, Her Boyfriend on California Highway | Inside Edition

3 Missing Ohio Kids Found With Mother, Her Boyfriend on California Highway

News
Missing Kids
Police
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:09 PM PDT, November 1, 2021

The children were reported missing last week and police feared they were in danger.

The three children who were reported missing from Shreve, Ohio, last week have been found safe with their mother and her boyfriend in California, Cleveland 19 reported.
 
Authorities say the California Highway Patrol pulled over a minivan Monday evening, in which they found the kids, their mom, Justina Cruz, 33, and her boyfriend, Bryan Godfrey, 33, Fox 8 reported. Cops initially said the children may have been with Godfrey after they were reported missing.      
 
Shreve Police say the children were reported missing last Wednesday after they were last seen in the area.

The Village of Shreve posted the announcement Monday night on their Facebook page that Isabel, 11; Remington, 7; and Wyatt Cruz, 5, were found safe.
 
"The Cruz Family has been located and the children are safe!!!! Thank you !!!!," the post read. 


 
Investigators say the children were missing after case workers with Wayne County Children’s Services went to their home to investigate a complaint, Fox 8 reported. Authorities feared the children and their mother were in danger, Fox 8 reported.          
 
Authorities in Ohio are coordinating with police in California to return the children and their mother to the Buckeye State, according to the outlet.   

The Shreve chief of police says he is relieved that the three children and their mother are safe, and thanked the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the California Highway Patrol for their efforts to find the family, Fox 8 reported.

A spokesperson for the U.S Marshals office said it was "great teamwork by all agencies involved," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott told 3News.

 

Related Stories

Remains of Woman and Young Daughter Found After Going Missing 20 Years Ago
Remains Formally Identified as Belonging to Missing 5-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Elijah Lewis
Nearly 40 Years Since Going Missing, California Woman’s Case Reopens
Why Haven’t Other Missing People Gotten the Attention Gabby Petito Did?Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
1

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
2

Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting

Entertainment
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
3

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
4

Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

Sports
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health