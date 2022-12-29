3 People Found Dead Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

Split 3 images, from left: Narayana Muddana, Haritha Muddana, and Gokul Mediseti
From left: Narayana Muddana, Haritha Muddana, and Gokul MedisetiGoFundMe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:03 PM PST, December 29, 2022

Gokul Mediseti, Narayana Muddana, and his wife, Haritha Muddana, were identified as the deceased. The Muddanas leave behind two children.

Three people were found dead in an icy Arizona lake where they were allegedly taking photos before the ice gave way, causing them to fall through.

Two of the deceased were identified by the Coconino County Sherriff’s Office and the family’s close friend as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana. They left behind two children, an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old.

The third victim was 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti, who allegedly fell into the ice while trying to help Narayana and Haritha, according to the family friend. He was living with his wife and child, the friend said.

On Dec. 27, authorities responding to Woods Canyon Lake were able to pull Haritha out of the water and tried to perform life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The two men were found the next day.

"They were up here, recreationally, enjoying it. Wanted to get some pictures out on the ice," Jon Paxton with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office told ABC 15.

It was as they were taking a photograph that three of the parents fell through the ice and into the 30-degree water.

Two children and a woman attempted to save them, according to firefighters who spoke to ABC15. They slipped into the water as well but were able to make it to shore.

“We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” Kishore Pittala, who lives next door to the Muddana family home, told 3TV/CBS 5.

Pittala is caring for the deceased couple's 7 and 11 year old daughters, according to the outlet.

