A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and two 14-year-old girls are recovering in Syracuse, New York, after being injured during a shooting.

Syracuse Police say they responded to the area after receiving a notification from a shot spotter. When they arrived, they found several bullet casings and evidence that shots had been fired, according to a release.

While patrolling the surrounding area a short while after, officers were flagged down by the occupants of a Hyundai, telling police that several passengers in the car had been shot.

Police said there were multiple juveniles inside the vehicle and that three suffered from gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm and midsection, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the hip, and another 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, the release said.

All three injured girls were transported to the hospital. The two 14-year-olds are expected to recover and the 16-year-old is in critical condition, the release stated.

After further investigation, it was revealed that the Hyundai had been stolen earlier that night, authorities said. The alleged shooter, Michael Brown, 23, is related to the vehicle's owner, and after searching for the Hyundai and finding the juveniles inside, he began shooting into the car, striking the three teens.

Brown then fled the scene but was later taken into custody, police said. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and reckless endangerment, court records show.

The 23-year-old is currently being held with no bond, according to court records.