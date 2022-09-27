3-Year-Old Found Safe After Disappearing for a Day During South Carolina Camping Trip

News
Ruby being held by her family after being found safe
Sumter County Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:01 PM PDT, September 27, 2022

3-year-old Ruby Heider was found safe just 20 hours after her disappearance thanks to the collective efforts of local agencies and campers.

After going missing for almost an entire day, a South Carolina 3-year-old has been found safe and reunited with her parents, according to local reports. 

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, Ruby Heider went missing during a camping trip in Poinsett State Park with family and friends, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A collection of agencies — including the FBI, the Air Force, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Police Deptartment, DNR, and SLED — joined volunteers and campers in their overnight search for the young girl, according to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

“We brought in our imaging systems, our aviation unit, our drones. We got the State Law Enforcement Division assistance with our aviation as well,” Dennis said to WIS news.

“Every camper in this campground came out,” Tracey Hagen, a camper, told the outlet.

“We came out with flashlights, we started calling her name. We checked in with every camper at the site knocking on doors, asking if they had seen her.”

Young Heider was found around 11 a.m the next morning, wandering along the treeline just a mile away from where she went missing, according to the department's second statement and local outlet WLTX.

Dennis told the outlet that Ruby’s parents "were extremely happy" to learn their daughter was found safe.

According to the outlet, Dennis says Ruby wandered off while looking for the bathroom.

Sheriff Dennis thanked the community for coming to help look, including those who offered their prayers, according to the department’s newer statement.

"He is thankful to acknowledge that those prayers were answered this morning,” the statement read.

Related Stories

Abducted 6-Year-Old Girl Found Alive - and Her Alleged Kidnapper Is a Sex Offender
Missing Oregon 7-Year-Old Girl Who Was in a Stolen Car Found by Police
Paislee Shultis Case: Missing Girl Found Alive Under Stairs After Being Abducted in 2019
Paislee Shultis, Girl Missing Since 2019 and Found Alive Behind Stairs, Wanted McDonald’s After Rescue

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
1

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries

Animals
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
2

Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole

Crime
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
3

Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office

Human Interest
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
4

Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach

Crime
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
5

Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times

INSIDE EDITION InDepth