After an autopsy, the Milwaukee County medical examiner says Major Harris was likely killed around the same time as his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, who was found shot dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home on October 14.

That would mean the 3-year-old was killed on October 13 or 14.

Authorities found Major’s remains last week in the trash in an alley, giving a horrific end to a search for the toddler after an Amber Alert was issued for him on October 16. The medical examiner says Major was shot in the head.

On October 17, Milwaukee police found the main person of interest in this case, Jaheem Clark, dead by suicide. His connection to Mallery remains a mystery.

The two people who were initially arrested in connection with Mallery’s death have been released. Police say in all, five or six people who’d been taken into custody related to these homicides were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Private services have already been held for Mallery. Major’s funeral will be on October 30. Family members hope to bury both Mallery and Major together.

