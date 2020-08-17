32-Year-Old Man Dies After Mysteriously Getting Stuck in Pipe at Arizona Water Park

A rescue mission turned tragic at the Eldorado Aquatic Park in Scottsdale, Arizona when a 32-year-old man became trapped in a pipe connecting to a water slide and died. Emergency crews were able to recover a body from the slide early Monday morning after dismantling the slide. His identity has not been released.

An officer making the rounds first heard what seemed to be muffled cries for help just after midnight, Scottsdale police said. He eventually determined where the sound was coming from, but lost communication around 2 a.m. Monday morning, KNXV reported.

Officials said they believe he went over a tall fence surrounding the park, got on the slide, then somehow became stuck on the pipe structure, but it is not clear what he was doing there.

The water park is currently closed as officials investigate.

RELATED STORIES

After 6-Year-Old Boy Loses Foot in 'Freak' Lawn Mower Accident, Tips on Keeping Kids Safe While Cutting Grass

Colorado ‘Jane Doe’ Found in 1993 Identified as Rebecca Ann Redecker Through DNA Technology

California’s Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Highest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth