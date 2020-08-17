California’s Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Highest Temperature Ever Recorded on Earth

The highest temperature ever to be recorded on Earth occurred over the weekend as California’s Death Valley topped at 130 degrees, according to reports.

The news comes as America’s West Coast from Arizona to Washington State and is going through a record-breaking heatwave, and temperatures are expected to climb. The National Weather Service has advised people to limit their times outside in those areas from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Before this, the record for highest temperature was 129.2 degrees, which occurred in 2013, also in Death Valley. In 1913, Death Valley allegedly hit 134 degrees. Scientists disputed that number. The U.S. National Weather Service is in the process of verifying the most recent temperature spike.

California's extreme heat has led to two days of blackouts as a power plant malfunctioned Saturday, BBC News reported.

And Lassen County saw an unexpected “fire tornado” over the weekend, as a tornado developed amid wildfires in the area.

RELATED STORIES

Massachusetts Police Beg Locals to 'Hold Off' on Committing Crime Until Heat Wave Is Over

How Are Elephants Keeping Cool During the Heat Wave?

These Cool Food Ideas Will Help You Beat the Heat