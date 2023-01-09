4-Foot Snake in Passenger’s Carry-on Luggage Caught by TSA at Tampa Airport

Crime
x-ray scan of a passengers carry-on bag featuring a coiled up snake
Instagram/TSA
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:02 AM PST, January 9, 2023

“Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical,” the TSA said.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) caught a passenger trying to slither through security for a free ride last month at the Tampa International Airport.

TSA agents working the x-ray machine at security caught a four-foot boa constrictor coiled up inside a woman's carry-on bag, according to a TSA Instagram post

The TSA member running the account didn’t miss an opportunity for wordplay and updated people on flight guidelines when reporting the interesting find.

“Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical,” said the post. “Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules.”

TSA spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, said that when asked, the pet owner claimed that the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support pet. 

TSA reached out to the airline she was set to fly on and it did not want any snakes on the plane, said Farbstein. 

