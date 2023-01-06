Much has been made of the fact that one of the surviving roommates in the Idaho murder house did not call authorities until eight hours after watching the suspected killer exit the property.

Inside Edition is now learning however that this call would not have saved the victims' lives.

This is according to Steve Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.

When asked what he thought about his daughter's housemate, referred to in a probable cause affidavit submitted in court as D.M., waiting eight hours to call authorities, he says: "I was shocked. It’s not what you would expect to see in this case. We all have this Hollywood version of what we think people will do and say."

He then says that he also knows that the call could not have saved his daughter.

"Like, because I knew partially the pieces of the story, that’s why I asked the coroner, so we were like, 'Could they have called 911,' 'If it was called would my daughter still be alive?'"

The coroner's answer? "No, no."

Goncalves also said that he hopes prosecutors do not agree to strike a deal with suspect Bryan Kohberger, but also noted that he has to consider what the other victims' parents want in the case, suggesting they will collectively come to a decision.

Kohberger maintains he is innocent of the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four were found dead in a home rented by the three women near the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13.

He appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was advised of his rights and formally charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and a felony burglary charge.

He could be facing life in prison or the death penalty is convicted of any of those murder charges.

Goncalves also appeared in court on Thursday for that same hearing. He sat in the front row and spent the entire time staring down the 28-year-old criminology student.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Jail and will next appear in court on Jan. 12 for a status conference.

Related News