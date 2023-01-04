The daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader tells Inside Edition that she believes her father may have been in contact with accused University of Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Kohberger did have contact with my father through letter writing," Kerri Rawson tells Inside Edition. "It's pretty well known that criminology students have a tendency to write well known, infamous killers."

Rader, who nicknamed himself BTK (Blind, Torture, Kill), is a notorious serial killer who killed 10 people between 1974 and 1991 in Kansas, while sending letters to police and the media mocking them for their inability to arrest him for his crimes.

In the wake of his arrest in 2005, the serial killer even collaborated with a noted criminologist in a book about the criminal mind.

That criminologist is Dr. Katherine Ramsland, who is a professor of forensic psychology and criminal justice at DeSales University. That is the same college that Kohberger attended for both his undergraduate and graduate studies.

There have been reports that Ramsland was one of Kohberger's instructors at the school, but Inside Edition could not substantiate that claim.

Kohberger is now back in Idaho where he will appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Now a student and instructor in the PhD program at Washington State University, Kohberger claims he is innocent of the charges of first-degree murder and burglary.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the November murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

