A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of the four University of Idaho students found slain last month, a law enforcement source tells Inside Edition Digital.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Inside Edition Digital that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. That source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they could not openly discuss details of the investigation ahead of the official announcement expected later Friday.

NBC News first reported that a suspect in the case had been arrested on Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that Kohberger is awaiting extradition and has been denied bail at this time.

Kohberger had just received his master’s degree in criminology earlier this year from DeSales University in Pennsylvania. Kohberger also received his bachelor's degree from that same college.

A spokesperson for DeSales confirmed that Kohberger attended the school, while also commenting on his arrest.

“On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022,” read the statement provided to Inside Editon Digital by a college spokesperson. “As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.”

A Ph.D. student with the same name and what appeared to be an image that matched the photo taken of the Kohberger during processing was also listed in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. By Friday afternoon, the department's online roster listing its current graduate students was removed. WSU and the University of Idaho are located 6.7 miles apart, which is about a nine-minute drive. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to WSU for comment.

The Moscow Police Department will be holding a news conference this afternoon at 1 p.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case.

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were found dead in the young women's home just off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13. The Moscow Police say they were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. A weapon has not been recovered. The search for the individual or individuals responsible for their deaths garnered the attention of the nation almost immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

