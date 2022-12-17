A massive carhunt is underway in Idaho as authorities attempt to locate the mystery vehicle spotted near the home where four college students wee gruesomely murdered last month.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said at a press conference on Friday that his team would be combing through the registrations of 22,000 cars in the state that match the description of the vehicle, which is believed to be a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Police are hoping the search will help them identify the possible driver and any passengers that might have been in the vehicle that night.

Capt. Lanier is also asking the public to reach out if they know anyone who owns a vehicle matching this description.

"Hey, maybe your neighbor has one in the driveway that they don't drive very often. Maybe there's one that's just not on the registration database, let us know!" he said on Friday.

These efforts are underway just days after a night manager at a local gas station discovered video of a car that fits the police description.

Video footage appears to show the white sedan that's central to the police investigation into the murders of four Idaho college students.

The night manager, who works at a gas station just over a mile from the victims' home, made the discovery after checking the surveillance footage. The car is seen driving by the gas station at 3:45 a.m, which is around the time police believe the murders took place.

Robbie Johnson, the public information officer for the Moscow Police Department, said earlier this week that officers have been busy reviewing hours of video footage while still fielding a high volume of tips

"We continue to have an incredible amount of tips coming in, particularly about that white Hyundai Elantra," Johnson told Inside Edition. "And some of those tips have turned out to be pretty good in some cases."

Johnson's comments come as the families of the victims have become more vocal and critical of the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The four friends were found stabbed to death in their beds at an off-campus house on November 14.

