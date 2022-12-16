Could a mysterious screech heard on the night that four Idaho college students lost their lives provide a crucial clue in the ingoing investigation?

There is much debate over the noise, which was picked up by a police bodycam at 3:12 a.m. on November 14. That is around the time that police believe Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered by an individual who remains at large.

Some believe it is the screeching of tires, some think it is a scream, and some cannot hear anything when they listen to the video.

This would be a huge break for police if it is a scream coming from inside the house of the victims, since it would provide them with a more exact time frame for the murders.

Meanwhile, the victims' families are hoping for any break that might lead to an arrest or even identify a potential suspect.

The mother of Goncalves said in an interview on the "Today" show that the investigation has seemed disjointed from the start, explaining her confusion in the hours after she learned about her daughter's murder.

"We didn't know what to do. Absolutely nothing. We were running around for hours not knowing what was going on, what happened," said Kristi Goncalves while appearing on "Today."

"We found out from people calling us."

She then noted: "The sheriff turned up about 3 hours later."

Goncalves also said that the coroner provided her 17-year-old daughter with an account of the injuries her sister suffered, leaving the teenager in a state of shock.

"She asked, are you sure you want to know this, and my daughter, thinking that she did for whatever reason said yes, and she proceeded to tell her," Kristi said.

The coroner determined that a large military-grade knife was used to kill all four students. Police have yet to name a suspect or find the weapon used in the attacks.

