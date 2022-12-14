Video footage appears to show the white sedan that's central to the police investigation into the murders of four Idaho college students.

A night manager who works at a gas station just over a mile from the victims' home made the discovery after checking the surveillance footage. The car is seen driving by the gas station at 3:45 a.m, which is around the time police believe the murders took place.

The footage is now with police, but this potentially big break is being met with decidedly mixed reactions.

Shannon Gray, the attorney for the family of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, wants to know why this surveillance footage is only now being brought to light.

"Do I think [the local police] might be overwhelmed? Maybe," she tells Inside Edition. "Part of the investigation — you would think from the get-go — would be looking at all video evidence.

She then adds: "You would presume that video evidence from surrounding businesses would have already been gathered."

Robbie Johnson, the public information officer for the Moscow Police Department, says that they are reviewing hours of video footage and still fielding a high volume of tips

"We continue to have an incredible amount of tips coming in, particularly about that white Hyundai Elantra," Johnson tells Inside Edition. "And some of those tips have turned out to be pretty good in some cases."

Johnson's comments come at the same time police have voiced their growing frustration with the number of citizen sleuths intent on finding the person or persons responsible for the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“Tracking down rumors and quelling rumors about specific individuals or specific events that may or may not have happened is a huge distraction for investigators and oftentimes is the result of social media propagation,” Captain Roger Lanier said earlier this week. “It is very, very frustrating to investigators and hard to stay on track.”

Very little information has been made public, but authorities have assured the public that the case has not gone cold.

